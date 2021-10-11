North Platte Woman Charged after Child Tests Positive for Drugs

A North Platte woman has been charged with child abuse after her one-year-old child tested positive for drugs. Skyler Flood, is charged with one count of committing intentional child abuse-no injury. According to an arrest affidavit, on Aug. 23, the Department of Health and Human Services received a tip to a hotline expressing concerns about the 21-year-old using drugs. They were also concerned about the welfare of her one-year-old child who was in her custody.