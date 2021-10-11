CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Platte, NE

North Platte Woman Charged after Child Tests Positive for Drugs

huskeradio.com
 5 days ago

A North Platte woman has been charged with child abuse after her one-year-old child tested positive for drugs. Skyler Flood, is charged with one count of committing intentional child abuse-no injury. According to an arrest affidavit, on Aug. 23, the Department of Health and Human Services received a tip to a hotline expressing concerns about the 21-year-old using drugs. They were also concerned about the welfare of her one-year-old child who was in her custody.

www.huskeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
North Platte, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
North Platte, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Flood#Lincoln County Court
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy