Miry's List founder helping refugees feel safe in LA: 'The need has never been greater'

In 2016, Miry Whitehill answered a call from a friend who asked if Whitehill had a baby chair she could donate to a Syrian family who had just moved to California. The family had a child who was about the same age as Whitehill’s son, and Whitehill happily agreed to bring a baby chair to the family. Shortly upon entering the family’s home, however, Whitehill realized they needed so much more than just the chair. They had no beds, towels or kitchen supplies. They had come to the U.S. only with what they could carry.