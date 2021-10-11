A victorious weekend for WSU athletics

Washington State teams did a lot of winning this weekend with the football, soccer, and volleyball teams all having excellent weekends. The Cougar volleyball team was in Arizona this weekend and did not drop a single set. They opened up the Arizona series with a 3-0 win at Arizona State on Thursday. They then capped the weekend with another 3-0 victory, this time against the Arizona Wildcats. It was the Cougars' first sweep of the Wildcats in Arizona in five years.