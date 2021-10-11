CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A rainy start to the week

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few showers will still be possible later on this afternoon into this evening but they will be scattered. Temperatures will be on the cooler side today with high only making it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunny and dry conditions will take over on Tuesday with highs warming into the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain chances will continue mainly for the first half of the day Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will be possible again late Thursday into Friday as temperatures continue to cool. Highs will be in the upper 60s through the end of the week into the weekend.

KQ2 Forecast: A fall like weekend

Clouds will linger through the afternoon hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
Maysville runs away from Putnam County

Purvis Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Purvis: Saturday, October 16: Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Sunday, October 17: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Tuesday,
