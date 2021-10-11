CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Planning & Zoning Commission to review plan for a new McDonald’s restaurant

kjan.com
 4 days ago

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The City of Atlantic’s Planning and Zoning Commission will meet 5:30-p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12th, in the Council’s Chambers, at City Hall. On their agenda is a Commercial Building Site Plan review for Elk Horn, Nebraska-based McDonald’s Real Estate Company’s restaurant in Atlantic. During the Council’s meeting last Wednesday, City Administrator/Zoning Administrator John Lund mentioned McDonald’s is interested in demolishing their old/current building, and replacing it with a more modern structure.

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Atlantic, IA
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Atlantic, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Elk Horn, IA
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Real Estate Company#Food Drink#The Council S Chambers#Council#City Administrator Zoning#Mcdonald#Bishop Engineering#Ordinance#P Z

Comments / 0

Community Policy