Atlantic Planning & Zoning Commission to review plan for a new McDonald’s restaurant

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The City of Atlantic’s Planning and Zoning Commission will meet 5:30-p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12th, in the Council’s Chambers, at City Hall. On their agenda is a Commercial Building Site Plan review for Elk Horn, Nebraska-based McDonald’s Real Estate Company’s restaurant in Atlantic. During the Council’s meeting last Wednesday, City Administrator/Zoning Administrator John Lund mentioned McDonald’s is interested in demolishing their old/current building, and replacing it with a more modern structure.