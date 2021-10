The USMNT lost 1-0 versus Panama on October 10th, 2021. The only goal of the game was an own goal by Gysai Zardes in the 54th minute. The game was 50/50 possession; the USMNT had zero shots on target while Panama had four. The midfield felt flat and stale and could not progress the ball up the pitch; Turner’s distribution was horrendous. Fans were left confused and frustrated at the game.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO