Power outage to blame for state ferries website failure after weekend of delays, reduced sailings

By NICK BOWMAN
 4 days ago
It started overnight between last Thursday and Friday, when over 140 sailings were canceled over staffing shortages across the Washington State Ferries (WSF) organization. It was then followed by a weekend of reduced sailings and rescheduled boats, and now, WSF is dealing with a website outage affecting the Washington State Department of Transportation’s public-facing schedules, alerts, cameras, and mobile app.

MyNorthwest

King County Metro cancels 26 early morning bus trips

At least 26 King County Metro bus trips were canceled early Thursday morning. Cancellations include the Route 177 trip to downtown Seattle at 5:48 a.m., as well as other early morning trips to Kent, Twin Lakes, Burien, Mirror Lake, White River Junction, Auburn, Federal Way, Jackson Park, the University District, and First Hill. Several other trips to downtown Seattle from stops in Federal Way, Lake Meridian Park and Ride, and the Kent Sounder Station were also canceled.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Victoria Clipper suspends fast ferry service until spring 2022

The Victoria Clipper announced Monday that its fast ferry service will be suspended until spring 2022, due in part to complicated rules for travelers and low ridership numbers. The FRS Clipper is an international fast ferry service between Seattle and Victoria, B.C. After being suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, it...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Washington State Ferries announce alternate Sunday schedules

Due to severe crewing shortages, the Washington State Ferries announced plans to operate an alternate service schedule on Sunday. Planned services will be reduced across the board. Anacortes/San Juan Islands – two-boat (rather than three-boat) service. San Juan Islands Interisland vessel – regular weekend service. Port Townsend/Coupeville – one-boat service.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Aurora borealis streaks through night sky across Washington state

The aurora borealis made a brief appearance in night skies across Washington state on Monday night, thanks to a solar flare that emanated off the sun over the weekend. The flare was said to have started its move toward Earth on Saturday, arriving sometime around Monday afternoon. While the negative impacts of such a flare on the planet were minimal, eagle-eyed viewers — particularly those with high-quality time-lapse cameras — may have seen an aurora borealis from the resulting solar storm everywhere from the Puget Sound region to Spokane.
ASTRONOMY
MyNorthwest

King County businesses begin preparations for new vaccine requirements

With new rules surrounding COVID vaccine requirements taking effect in King County at the end of the month, local businesses are beginning preparations. The new policy is set to take effect on Oct. 25 for most businesses, making it so that restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms, and music venues, among others, will be required to have customers provide either proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or proof of a negative test within the last 72 hours.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle City Light fights off lawsuits involving crucial hydroelectric dams, endangered salmon

With Seattle City Light (SCL) in the process of relicensing its dams on the Skagit River — hydroelectric projects that supply the City of Seattle with roughly 20% of its electricity — SCL has been slapped with a number of lawsuits which contend that their concrete barriers have stopped the resident orca whale population’s primary food source, Chinook salmon.
SEATTLE, WA
