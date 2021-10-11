Power outage to blame for state ferries website failure after weekend of delays, reduced sailings
It started overnight between last Thursday and Friday, when over 140 sailings were canceled over staffing shortages across the Washington State Ferries (WSF) organization. It was then followed by a weekend of reduced sailings and rescheduled boats, and now, WSF is dealing with a website outage affecting the Washington State Department of Transportation’s public-facing schedules, alerts, cameras, and mobile app.mynorthwest.com
Comments / 0