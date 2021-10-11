Power outage to blame for state ferries website failure after weekend of delays, reduced sailings

The aurora borealis made a brief appearance in night skies across Washington state on Monday night, thanks to a solar flare that emanated off the sun over the weekend. The flare was said to have started its move toward Earth on Saturday, arriving sometime around Monday afternoon. While the negative impacts of such a flare on the planet were minimal, eagle-eyed viewers — particularly those with high-quality time-lapse cameras — may have seen an aurora borealis from the resulting solar storm everywhere from the Puget Sound region to Spokane.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO