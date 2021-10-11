CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sir Ridley Scott would be 'stupid' not to direct Gladiator sequel

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Ridley Scott says he would be "critically stupid" not to direct a 'Gladiator' sequel. Speculation has been rife that a follow-up to the 2000 historical epic is in the works and Ridley admits that it would be foolish if he didn't make the blockbuster. Thank you for reading!. Please...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
tribuneledgernews.com

Jodie Comer felt relaxed working with Ridley Scott on The Last Duel

Jodie Comer felt at ease working with Sir Ridley Scott on 'The Last Duel'. The 28-year-old actress stars in the historical drama that has been helmed by the 'Gladiator' filmmaker and revealed she was relaxed on set because the director had a lot of faith in her. Asked about her...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Ridley Scott Says Gladiator 2 Is 'Ready to Go' After His Next Movie

Filmmaker Ridley Scott is undoubtedly one of the greatest directors of a generation and he has no plans to step off the gas just yet. As well as lining up The Last Duel and House of Gucci for release this year, the director told Empire magazine that he will begin working on his sequel to the Russell Crowe epic Gladiator once he has finished shooting Kitbag, the Napoleon Bonaparte feature led by another Gladiator star, Joaquin Phoenix. It was reported three years ago that Scott was planning on going ahead with a follow-up to the Oscar-winning, critically acclaimed Gladiator but this is the first time that Scott had placed the movie in his production timeline.
MOVIES
Collider

Keira Knightley to Star in 'Boston Strangler' Movie From Producer Ridley Scott

Keira Knightley is set to star in new serial killer drama Boston Strangler, which boasts Ridley Scott and Margot Robbie as producers. As per Deadline, Crown Heights creator Matt Ruskin has written the script and will direct, with shooting set to kick off this coming December in the city where the infamous crimes took place.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ridley Scott
MovieWeb

House of Gucci Poster Assembles Stellar Cast of Ridley Scott's Glamorous Thriller

A new poster for Ridley Scott's upcoming biographical crime thriller, House of Gucci, assembles the movie's stellar cast, transforming them into the well-dressed, but far from well-meaning, ensemble of real-life characters. Inviting you to "Join The Family" this Thanksgiving, the poster reminds us once again of the stacked cast, each of whom could be given a lot of attention come awards season.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Extended Clip: Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel”

20th Century Studios has released an extended five-minute clip from “The Last Duel,” Ridley Scott’s epic medieval tale that has drawn raves on the fest circuit. The clip sees 14th-century knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and former squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) preparing for their fight to the death in the wake of Carrouges’ wife (Jodie Comer) accusing Le Gris of rape.
MOVIES
Telegraph

Ridley Scott on his medieval #MeToo epic: ‘Little has changed in the past 600 years’

When I talk to Sir Ridley Scott, he’s bobbing on a lilo in Crete, sipping a piña colada and mulling over his forthcoming gap year. Not really! He’s getting ready to make two more enormous films. “I start Napoleon in January,” the South Shields-born director, 83, tells me via Zoom from a hotel in Paris. “Then straight after that, it’s Gladiator 2.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gladiator
The Independent

Ridley Scott: ‘Cinemas should not be allowed to go away’

Sir Ridley Scott is a man who doesn’t look his age. Sandy-haired and sprightly, the 83-year-old Gladiator director could easily pass for 20 years younger, and with the energy and enthusiasm of someone half that. This winter, he has two films out – medieval saga The Last Duel and true-life drama House of Gucci – but he’s already looking 18 months ahead. “It’s just ‘next’ and I just move on,” he says, when we speak at the Venice Film Festival. “To me, my job is not work. It’s a passion.”The Last Duel almost brings him full circle, back to his 1977 debut The Duellists, which won him Best First Feature at the Cannes Film Festival...
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Matt Damon and Adam Driver fight it out in Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’

From its first minutes, “The Last Duel” establishes itself as extraordinary. Two men are jousting — galloping toward each other on horseback, each wearing armor, each holding a shield and a lance, and each intending to impale the other. Such scenes are a cliche of every medieval epic, except that this time, you can feel it, the velocity of the horses, the bracing for impact, the danger and madness of the act.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ridley Scott Says FX’s ‘Alien’ TV Series Will ‘Never Be as Good’ as His 1979 Original

Ridley Scott is about to have one of the biggest fall movie seasons of his career thanks to the release of two major new films: “The Last Duel” and “House of Gucci.” The former has already earned strong reviews out of the Venice Film Festival, while the latter features the acting return of Lady Gaga after her Oscar-nominated breakthrough in “A Star Is Born.” But even with two big films on the way, interviewers still can’t help but ask Scott about the past. Specifically, the “Alien” franchise. During a recent interview with The Independent, Scott expressed a bit of disbelief over...
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

Ridley Scott Doesn't Think That Alien TV Series Will Be As Good As His Movies, Sorry

Once a filmmaker reaches a certain point in this industry, they get the right to voice whatever creative opinion they want about whatever topic they choose to. Martin Scorsese is allowed to pen longform essays decrying the current state of the industry for as long as he needs to make that point, Steven Spielberg can wax poetic about the future of the theatrical experience despite our present circumstances, and Ridley Scott is simply going to speak his mind and publicly trash talk other projects set in his own "Alien" universe ... even projects that he himself is attached to. Good for him, I say!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The New Yorker

“The Last Duel,” Reviewed: Ridley Scott’s Wannabe #MeToo Movie

Apparently, a good man was hard to find in the Middle Ages. At least, there aren’t any on hand in Ridley Scott’s new film, “The Last Duel” (now in theatres), which is set in France in the late fourteenth century, amid the ruinous Hundred Years’ War and social disturbances in the wake of the Black Death. Its duelling male protagonists—whose joust to the death, on December 29, 1386, is both the movie’s framing device and dénouement—are bums with asterisks. Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), an aristocrat and a respected warrior, took part in the Battle of Limoges, against English troops, in 1370, and proved both insubordinate and reckless. Defying orders to hold fire, he bravely yet vainly led a charge that was defeated. His life was saved in that dubious battle by his friend Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), a squire, educated and suave and no less courageous in battle, but also a notorious womanizer and a courtier to Count Pierre d’Alençon (Ben Affleck), a sybarite and a libertine who relied on Le Gris to keep his accounts and tweak his wardrobe and join in his debauchery.
MOVIES
Maxim

‘The Last Duel’: Watch Matt Damon and Adam Driver Prepare for Battle in Opening Scene of New Ridley Scott Movie

Watch Damon and Driver prepare to get medieval in the upcoming action movie. This isn’t fanfiction portraying Jason Bourne facing off against Kylo Ren. In the above footage from Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical thriller The Last Duel, Matt Damon as Norman knight Jean de Carrouges suits up then rides into a jousting match with Driver‘s character, squire Jacques Le Gris.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

Ridley Scott’s New Film Plays a Masterly Trick

The Last Duel introduces Jean de Carrouges (played by Matt Damon), its ostensible hero, with the gritty fanfare expected from a Ridley Scott epic. Much like the valiant former Roman general Maximus of Gladiator or the stouthearted Crusader Balian of Kingdom of Heaven, Jean proudly charges into battle, sword in hand, hacking at the enemy with no regard for his own life. The film follows Jean in 14th-century France, portraying him as a successful warrior, an outspoken nobleman, and a loving partner to his wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). Then the perspective switches.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jodie Comer Dominates ‘The Last Duel’ by Shattering Everything Audiences Expect from the ‘Movie Wife’

When Jodie Comer first encountered the script for her biggest film role to date, she had difficulty finding the character. Literally. When the British actress, best known to American audiences for her Emmy-winning work as the slippery assassin Villanelle in the lauded AMC drama “Killing Eve,” was first tapped to play Marguerite de Carrouges in Ridley Scott’s fact-based medieval drama “The Last Duel,” she struggled to see much depth to the woman as she was portrayed in Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Nicole Holofcener’s screenplay. “Even when I was reading the script, it says its heart and soul is this woman, and...
MOVIES
E! News

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen. Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy