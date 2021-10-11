Invest in your community. Donate today

Bruno Hirzel donated an original acrylic painting entitled “Heads or Tails” to Al Gonsler to have auctioned off to the highest bidder with proceeds going to the Hubbard Lake Community Association. Fred Hiatt, owner of Alcona Septic Service, located in Spruce, bought the painting for $200 and presented his check to Joe Rhyne, HLCA treasurer. The painting was on display recently at the HLCA golf outing at River’s Edge Golf Club. The outing raised over $8,000 for the association, because of the incredible support of area sponsors and golfers. The money will go toward their $1 million goal, of which about half has already been raised, to construct a new Community Center in Hubbard Lake. The center will also house the Alcona Library, Hubbard Lake branch. The HCLA board appreciates the support of Fred Hiatt, Al Gonsler, and all the sponsors and volunteers.

HUBBARD LAKE, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO