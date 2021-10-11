CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Invest in your community. Donate today

mtpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou turn to Montana Public Radio to keep you informed and entertained, even when life gets busy. We’re proud to be your source for trusted news, hand-picked music, and educational children’s programs — always here when you need and want it. Your generous support means that everyone has free access...

www.mtpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
kingsvillerecord.com

The power of your plasma: 5 reasons to consider donating today

(BPT) - Throughout the past year, you may have heard about plasma in terms of its potential use in treating COVID-19. However, for more than 80 years, plasma has been a lifeline for thousands of people who live with rare and chronic complex conditions. Plasma donations are critical in helping save lives because they are used to make life-sustaining medicine. Even with the global pandemic shedding light on the role of plasma in fighting disease, many people may not know how thousands around the country rely on plasma every day.
ADVOCACY
manisteenews.com

Manistee community outreach group aids older adults with donations

MANISTEE COUNTY — When an organization that supports the community runs shy of needed funds, who do they call?. Many call the Blue Tigers for assistance. The Blue Tigers is the community outreach sector of the Manistee Michigan Democratic Party. This organization has been a constant presence with the Feeding American Food Truck, helping to pack bags of food for older adults in the area who need the extra help and support during our present time of COVID.
MANISTEE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Hypebae

Crocs To Donate 10,000 Clogs to the Culinary Community

In support of restaurant staff and workers across the U.S., Crocs has teamed up with Los Angeles‘ Family Style Food Festival (FSF) to give out 10,000 pairs of clogs to those in the culinary industry. As part of the “Sole of the Kitchen” campaign, the duo aims to “seed inspiration...
CHARITIES
goodmorningwilton.com

Cider Mill Walkathon Tradition Continues Thursday, Looks to Community for Donations

The 12th Annual Cider Mill Walkathon takes place this morning, inspiring Cider Mill School 3rd-5th grade students to not just talk the talk, but really walk the walk when it comes to fundraising. Traditionally a fundraiser for the Cider Mill PTA, this year the students will get to choose another cause to also support with a portion of the funds raised.
CHARITIES
townline.org

Winslow Community Cupboard Food Pantry seeks new donations

Winslow Community Cupboard food pantry—which now serves more than 225 food-insecure families in Winslow, Waterville, and surrounding towns—is actively seeking new financial donations. One easy, effective way to lend support is by purchasing a $2.50 reusable “Fight Hunger” Shopping Bag sold at the Hannaford supermarket, located at 190 JFK Plaza,...
WINSLOW, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana Public Radio#Mtpr
Seacoast Online

Wentworth-Douglass donates $125,000 in community involvement grants

DOVER – Two organizations that help our community members find housing and get them on the road to recovery will now be able to make an even bigger impact thanks to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. The hospital has contributed $75,000 to Community Action Partnership of Strafford County (CAPSC) and $50,000 to SOS...
DOVER, NH
The Eagle Times

'Incredible community support': Wags & Wiggles Rescue receives $6K donation

NEWPORT — A close-knit group of community members gathered outside of Wags & Wiggles Rescue on Friday afternoon to witness a paw-sitive donation to help the nonprofit with renovations following damage caused by a summer fire. For Christiane Dionne, president and events coordinator at Wags & Wiggles Rescue, every day...
NEWPORT, NH
Alpena News

Hirzel donates painting to Hubbard Lake Community Association

Bruno Hirzel donated an original acrylic painting entitled “Heads or Tails” to Al Gonsler to have auctioned off to the highest bidder with proceeds going to the Hubbard Lake Community Association. Fred Hiatt, owner of Alcona Septic Service, located in Spruce, bought the painting for $200 and presented his check to Joe Rhyne, HLCA treasurer. The painting was on display recently at the HLCA golf outing at River’s Edge Golf Club. The outing raised over $8,000 for the association, because of the incredible support of area sponsors and golfers. The money will go toward their $1 million goal, of which about half has already been raised, to construct a new Community Center in Hubbard Lake. The center will also house the Alcona Library, Hubbard Lake branch. The HCLA board appreciates the support of Fred Hiatt, Al Gonsler, and all the sponsors and volunteers.
HUBBARD LAKE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
BBC

Bristol mother pleads with black community to donate blood

The mother of a Bristol teenager who died from a rare condition is urging more black people to give blood. Mary Gate's daughter Yvette died in 2010 from Aplastic Anaemia - where the bone marrow fails to produce red cells, platelets and white cells. While Yvette waited for a suitable...
ADVOCACY
KWCH.com

Shipments, donations meeting community water needs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Immediately after the water main break Thursday in east Wichita, water bottles began flying off the shelves in grocery stores in and around Wichita. Now Dillons is limiting customers to two cases apiece so their stores can meet practically apocalyptic demand. KWCH toured the Dillons distribution...
WICHITA, KS
WHIZ

The Zanesville Pickleball Group Donates Money to Eastside Community Ministry

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- There have been many pickleball tournaments played by the Zanesville Pickleball Group, however, this time they decided to donate the money raised to the Eastside Community Ministry (ECM). Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the world, according to Jim Bryan, a member of the Zanesville Pickleball...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Grantsville native donates $1M to boost area community

GRANTSVILLE — A Grantsville native believed in her home community so much, she donated $1 million to help revitalize it and boost the local economy. Without the help and support from her hometown, Crystal Mersh said she would not be where she is today and as a way to give back, she provided the funds to help purchase the old high school.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
Finger Lakes Times

Community Bank makes local Good Neighbor Day donations

For the fourth consecutive year, Community Bank N.A. celebrated National Good Neighbor Day Sept. 28 by showing support for its community with donations to local non-profits. In total, Community Bank donated $53,750 to local non-profits across its four-state footprint in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. Locally, three branches in Seneca County contributed $250 to local nonprofits of their choice, including:
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Herald & Review

Buffett donates $1 million to WSOY Community Food Drive

The WSOY Community Food Drive has new goal going into the final hour — 8 million pounds of food. That unthinkable milestone came after the effort blew past its 3 million pound goal after Howard G. Buffett donated $1 million during the 4 p.m. hour. The news came via a...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy