CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Don’t Qualify for SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjz0e_0cNciSkg00

The American Rescue Plan provided an additional $37 million to boost a program for elderly citizens who might need extra help with groceries and food each month .

See: Fact Check — Is a Fourth Stimulus Check Going to Happen?
Find: 10 Ways to Lower Your Cost of Living Without Moving

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program provides low-income elderly individuals with supplemental nutritious food from the U.S. Department of Agriculture each month. The monthly packages of food do not include whole meals and meal packages but rather supply supplemental food products that are “good sources of the nutrients typically lacking in the diets of the beneficiary population.”

The CSFP program supplies a variety of food, like grains, oatmeal, corn grits, beans, peanut butter, canned chicken, beef and tuna and canned low-sodium vegetables like corn and peas.

Details on all the foods available through the program can be found on the U.S.D.A Food and Nutrition Service website .

See: When Social Security Runs Out — What the Program Will Look Like in 2035
Find: How to Use The Child Tax Credit Direct Deposit Portal

In order to be eligible for the program, an individual must be 60 years or older and must have household income at or below 130% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The income guidelines are below for the 48 contiguous states and District of Columbia. Income limits for Alaska and Hawaii are established and published annually by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Federal Poverty Income Guidelines: 48 Contiguous States and District of Columbia
Federal Poverty Guidelines — 100% CSFP Poverty Guidelines for the Elderly — 130% of Federal Guidelines
Household Size Annual Annual Monthly Weekly
1 $12,880 $16,744 $1,396 $322
2 $17,420 $22,646 $1,888 $436
3 $21,960 $28,548 $2,379 $549
4 $26,500 $34,450 $2,871 $663
5 $31,040 $40,352 $3,363 $776
6 $35,580 $46,254 $3,855 $890
7 $40,120 $52,156 $4,347 $1,003
8 $44,660 $58,058 $4,839 $1,117
For each add’l. household member, add $4,540 $5,902 $492 $114

To reach the annual income limit of 130%, the poverty guidelines are multiplied by 1.30, and the results are then rounded up to the next whole dollar. These income guidelines are gross income, meaning before tax deductions for items like income taxes, employees’ Social Security taxes, insurance premiums and bonds. This means whatever your pre-tax income is, that’s what is counted towards the whole for the income limitation.

See: 8.5 Million Tax Refunds Have Yet to Be Sent — What to Do If You Haven’t Received Yours
Find: Didn’t Get Your Child Tax Credit? Here’s How to Track It Down

Each state has its own guidelines for program participation and overall eligibility. States may also establish local residency requirements based on designated service areas but may not require a minimum period of residency. In addition, states can require that participants be at “nutritional risk” as determined by a physician or by local agency staff.

In order to apply, you will need to contact your state’s distributing agency, which you can find here.

See: All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
Find: 29 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money

This program is in addition and/or a supplement to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit allocations. This means it is possible to receive SNAP benefits and still receive food packages as part of the CSFP program.

With the additional stimulus relief bill funds, around 760,000 elderly individuals now receive food packages from the CSFP program.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Don’t Qualify for SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food

Comments / 96

The Mad-King
4d ago

Many of the elderly have been living on credit cards to eat month to month. Some have to juggle the available credit to interest rate to amount they pay, must to eat, not counting medication. Although they may be above the required minimum to qualify their debt has put them way below the required allowable income.

Reply(3)
38
Pam Tipton Binotto
4d ago

Well Thank you for the increase in the food stamps but when social Security goes up guess what happens to our extra food stamps???? Its a game, we will give and we will take!! Flippen joke!!

Reply(5)
24
Shirley Simmons
4d ago

I only get 20 a month. in food stamps I live on social security disability...time i pay rent......utilities phone. nothing Left to get food...dcf. only give me 20.00. not what are you supposed to buymilk. bread another item or 2. you are done that supposed to last a month......haha

Reply(3)
23
Related
Times-Argus

Food box program ends Thursday, for good, but help still available

A food-box program with its roots in the early days of the pandemic will end Thursday. Since June, the Full Plates VT program has distributed 40,000 boxes of food all across Vermont, according to the Vermont Foodbank, which coordinated the effort after the program’s federal predecessor ended. Full Plates VT...
CHARITIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

Food benefits cut to families, disabled, veterans, seniors

SEBRING — Adam, an 89-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran who served in the early 1950s, went to the grocery store this past week. Usually he divides out a $230-per-month Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allocation to get a moderate amount of groceries for each week, consisting of two packages of chicken breasts and fruit and vegetables: cauliflower, broccoli, oranges, apples and bananas.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
thelakewoodscoop.com

Bills Supplementing Food Assistance Programs Signed Into Law

With more than 360,000 children among the many New Jersey residents receiving food assistance, due in part to the economic downturn in 2020, two bills sponsored by several Assembly Democrats to supplement food assistance programs for children were signed into law by the Governor on Thursday. Both laws will supplement...
POLITICS
southeastexaminer.com

SNAP Increases Begin in October

A permanent increase to the food stamp program was issued by the Biden administration to help low income households buy more groceries. The new plan will ensure that beginning this month, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive a 25 percent increase. Benefits for the program are determined on a sliding scale.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Federal Income Tax#The American Rescue Plan#Csfp
KFDA

SNAP increases benefit costs for those nation-wide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As of October 1, there has been an increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP increasing benefits for those nation-wide. This comes from the 2018 Farm Bill, where U.S. Department of Agriculture conducted a data-driven review of The Thrifty Food Plan, which is used to determine SNAP benefits.
AMARILLO, TX
nny360.com

New state program will allow some to buy restaurant meals with food stamps

New York — Certain people who get food stamps will be able to use them to buy restaurant meals thanks to a bill signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The program still requires federal approval, but the plan is to allow homeless, elderly and disabled food stamp recipients to use their benefits to buy hot or prepared foods from restaurants and delis that participate in the program. Prices would be reduced for the food stamp recipients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WECT

SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states

NEW YORK (Gray News) – New York could soon be added to the shortlist of states that participate in the restaurant meals program (RMP) as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). According to WWNY, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing statewide participation. Now, New York will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
parentherald.com

New Yorkers May Use SNAP Food Stamps at Restaurants Under New Program

New Yorkers dealing with food insecurity will soon be able to use their SNAP food stamps at restaurants or delis around that city, with reduced and more affordable prices, following the adoption of a new program approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Under the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP), SNAP food stamps...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Income Tax
theprowersjournal.com

Thrifty Food Plan Re-evaluation Puts Nutrition in Reach for SNAP Participants

More than 42 million of our neighbors rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to feed their families. USDA recently re-evaluated the Thrifty Food Plan (TFP), used to set SNAP benefits, which increased the purchasing power of the plan by 21% for the first time since it was introduced in 1975. As a result, on October 1, SNAP maximum benefit amounts will increase.
FOOD & DRINKS
American Progress

Supplemental Security Income: An Essential Program for Disabled Americans

Mia Ives-Rublee, director of the Disability Justice Initiative at the Center for American Progress, testified at the Senate Finance Committee hearing on “Policy Options for Improving Supplemental Security Income.”. Thank you, Chairman Brown, Ranking Member Young, and members of the subcommittee for the invitation to appear before you today. My...
POLITICS
klcc.org

SNAP Households To See Permanent Increase In Monthly Food Benefits

Oregonians with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will soon have more funds to work with at mealtime. Monthly SNAP benefits will be permanently increased in October. The increase equates to about $36 per month, per person. Current SNAP recipients will also continue to receive additional pandemic relief *emergency benefits for...
ADVOCACY
thelakewoodscoop.com

SNAP Recipients Begin Receiving Significant, Permanent Increase in Benefits

Recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see a significant and permanent increase to their benefits beginning this month. Under a major revision to the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan, which calculates how much money an individual needs to buy enough food to live a healthy life, average benefits for food stamps will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels, and will remain that way indefinitely for the roughly 42 million SNAP recipients in the US.
HEALTH
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy