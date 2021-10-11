Skit - The Voice Automation Specialists
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Founded in 2016 by two co-founders from IIT Roorkee, Sourabh Gupta and Akshay Deshraj, Skit’s voice AI solution has been developed to enhance customer experience and engagement through intelligent voice conversations while at the same time resolving customer queries quickly. Customer contact centers or call centers are integral for operational success as they bridge the gap between the consumer and the enterprise. Even though businesses have identified different mechanisms to reach out to users such as mobile applications, notifications etc. users still reach out to the call center.www.entrepreneur.com
