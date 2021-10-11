CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Global Selects Oakland, CA for New Mushroom-based Psychedelics Infusion Research Initiative

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, is pleased to announce that it has selected Oakland, CA for the location of its new research initiative to develop methods to infuse food and beverage products with naturally occurring psychedelic compounds found in many species of mushrooms.

