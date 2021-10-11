CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

George Clooney compares Biden's struggles to 'battered child' after Trump

Cover picture for the articleIn a BBC interview, George Clooney recalls knowing Donald Trump before his presidency. Chief media adviser to George W. Bush and John McCain campaigns Mark McKinnon reacts to the actor's account.

George Clooney says the US 'is in denial' about climate change

George Clooney thinks the US is in "a state of denial" about climate change. The 60-year-old actor admits he's not feeling "all that optimistic" ahead of of COP26, the UN's climate change conference, at the end of October. He told Sky News: "There's a better chance [in Britain] than we've...
George Clooney slams Trump, shuts down presidency rumors

George Clooney will never be leader of the free world. The “Ocean’s Eleven” star has finally shut down long-standing speculation that he might one day run for president, saying he “actually wants to have a nice life” instead. The 60-year-old actor made the declaration during an interview with BBC on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W. Bush
Person
George Clooney
Person
Mark Mckinnon
Person
John Mccain
Person
Donald Trump
George Clooney nixes political career, sees US recovery post-Trump

LONDON (AP) — George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload. Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr. Clooney, a long-time supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden, described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump.
George Clooney Says He Won’t Run for Office, Calls Trump a “Knucklehead”

George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload. Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr. Clooney, a longtime supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden, described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump. When asked whether he had any intentions of running for office, Clooney was quick to dismiss the idea. “No, because I would actually like to have a nice life,” said Clooney, who appeared on...
Where Biden Agrees With Trump

“It’s unfortunate that it feels like we’ve been wrapping something with wrapping paper, in a box, and we’ve got something hidden in there,” says Katherine Tai, the United States trade representative. “It’s really complicated right now.”. Tai was discussing with me a long-delayed comprehensive review of American trade policy toward...
This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
HARSANYI: The Hunter Biden cover-up is a scandal

The Hunter Biden email cover-up may not be the most contemptible example of the modern political media’s corruption, but it is probably the most demonstrable. Politico reports that Ben Schreckinger’s new book, “The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power,” corroborates much of the New York Post’s pre-election reporting on Hunter Biden’s emails. Two of them stick out: The first is a 2015 missive from a Ukrainian businessman thanking Hunter for the chance to meet Joe Biden — then, still vice president. The second is a 2017 email in which a proposed equity breakdown of a venture with Chinese energy executives included the line, “10 held by H for the big guy?”
Biden polls lowest in presidency as another shows even Trump is now more popular

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest levels since the beginning of his presidency, and a majority now disapprove of his performance for the first time, a Gallup poll revealed, as another poll shows former president Donald Trump more popular than him.Gallup conducted the survey between September 1 and 17 after the United States evacuated more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan. President Biden’s approval numbers are down six points from August, when 49 per cent of those polled approved of his performance and 48 per cent disapproved. Mr Biden saw his greatest decline with independent voters. In...
N.Y. Times compares Biden to Trump

Citing moves on Afghanistan and the border, two N.Y. Times items compare President Biden to the predecessor he defeated:. A news story — "Biden Pushes Deterrent Border Policy After Promising 'Humane' Approach" — notes this week's images of the border roundup "could have come straight from former President Donald J. Trump’s immigration playbook."
Donald Trump favourite to win 2024 presidential election

Donald Trump has become the favourite to win the election in 2024, as Joe Biden falls behind the former US president and faces challenges with his domestic agenda. Mr Trump, according to betting odds, had been ahead in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024 but had not been on odds for a win in the election.However, recent odds byBetfair Exchange found Mr Trump is now 4.8 to win in 2024. Mr Biden, meanwhile, was at 5.1 after falling behind his own vice president, Kamala Harris, in the presidential tie-up. Although neither Mr Trump nor Mr Biden have...
