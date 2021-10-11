CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines cancels even more flights Monday, including some in Indy

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Monday following a weekend of major service disruptions .

According to Flightaware, the carrier has canceled 348 flights Monday and delayed another 271 flights. As of 8 a.m. Monday, two arrivals at Indianapolis International Airport were canceled, along with four departures.

The Dallas-based airline had blamed air traffic control issues and weather for its weekend “operational challenges” that saw over 1,000 canceled flights on Sunday alone. Southwest Airlines was the only airline to report the issues on that scale.

Reason behind widespread Southwest cancellations, delays remains unclear

Southwest has struggled all summer with high numbers of delayed and canceled flights. In August, it announced it was trimming its September schedule by 27 flights a day, or less than 1%, and 162 flights a day, or 4.5% of the schedule, from early October through Nov. 5.

Last week, Southwest became the latest airline to announce it was imposing a vaccine mandate on its staff. The Dallas-based company said its workers must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 in order to remain at the airline. Employees can seek approval to skip the shots due to medical or religious reasons.

State agencies to discuss how large of tax credit Indiana residents will get due to state surplus

One analyst said a possible reason for the weekend outages may be a work slowdown by pilots who oppose the mandate. The pilots union denied it was part of a job action.

In premarket trading, shares of Southwest Air slipped 2.6%.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

