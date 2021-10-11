MONDAY MORNING QB: Maloney was Josh’n around, and that’s serious business
MERIDEN — The Maloney Spartans took the physicality of high school football to another level on Friday night against the Berlin Redcoats. The vast majority of high school offenses use a more run-heavy approach, and running back Josh Boganski was built for the task. His impressive yards-after-contact ability was on display in Friday’s 27-13 win over Berlin at Falcon Field. He tallied 230 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.www.myrecordjournal.com
