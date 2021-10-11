Hometown Ep. 1-6: Cops, Cults and Confusion in a Genre-Blending Thriller

Writers have been bending expectations for years, but only recently has their creativity been given a new category. The term slipstream was first coined around 1989 by researcher Richard Dorsett during a conversation about literary genres with his friend Bruce Sterling. Sterling, a successful science fiction author, had some difficulty categorizing some of his work. It wasn’t quite science fiction, wasn’t quite fantasy and wasn’t perfectly literary; the writing didn’t fit into any one genre. Dorsett came up with the term to describe Sterling’s work. It fit and quickly became a useful description for books and stories that seemed to slip from one genre to another. Not only does “slipstream” refer to genre-bending stories, but also stories that challenge mainstream genre conventions.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO