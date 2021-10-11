CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Hometown Ep. 1-6: Cops, Cults and Confusion in a Genre-Blending Thriller

By Sarah V
seoulbeats.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorror and police procedural thriller are undoubtedly two genres that Korean film and TV handle extremely well. The Korean zombie resurgence shows a more recent side of this, while directors like Bong Joon-ho have explored the complex relationships between the police and crime in work such as Memories of Murder. The categories have also been combined to amazing effect, perhaps most chillingly in Na Hong-jin‘s The Wailing. Even the sensational Squid Game adds in an undercover cop to its deadly children’s game contest. Both genres require skilful use of tension, narrative tricks and dark subject matter, so it’s no wonder that they have often come hand in hand.

seoulbeats.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
No Film School

Jim Cummings and PJ McCabe on How to Bend and Blend Genres

Advice and insights from a fascinating Fantastic Fest genre thriller. After making its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, The Beta Test made its way to Austin, Texas, to screen for a slimmed-down but raucous crowd at this year’s Fantastic Fest. Written, directed by, and starring Jim Cummings...
AUSTIN, TX
Variety

‘The Black Phone’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke Is a Terrifying Masked Kidnapper in Blumhouse Horror

The next nightmare-inducing Blumhouse horror movie is here. Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone,” set to hit theaters on February 4. Starring Ethan Hawke, the film follows an abducted boy locked in a basement stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is a black, antique telephone with a disconnected cord. However, the phone rings at night with calls from the dead children, helping the boy plot his escape. In the trailer, Hawke first appears in white face paint and a top hat, struggling with falling grocery bags...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Producers, ‘Source Code’ Writer Team for Action-Thriller ‘Eurostar’ (Exclusive)

Studiocanal and The Picture Company, which previously teamed up for Netflix action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, have found their next action-thriller project. The two production entities have preemptively picked up Eurostar, a high-concept pitch from Ben Ripley, the scribe behind the Jake Gyllenhaal hit Source Code. Details are being kept in the caboose, but the story is a ticking clock thriller set aboard the famous Eurostar train line that runs underneath the English Channel, also known as the Chunnel, from London to Paris. As befitting the man who wrote Source Code, there is even a sci-fi hook. The project has been described as tonally...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bong Joon Ho
Variety

Neon to Produce Bishal Dutta’s New Horror Film With ‘Get Out’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Producers

Neon and QC Entertainment announced they have partnered to make an as-yet untitled horror film from first-time feature director Bishal Dutta. The story is based partially on Indian legend, partially on a personal family story from Dutta’s grandfather and partially on the filmmaker’s experience being born in India and moving to and being raised in America. QC Entertainment, the producers of “Get Out” and “BlacKkKlansman,” will co-finance the film with Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick producing with Edward H. Hamm Jr. executive producing. Neon will co-finance and executive produce. Megan Suri (“Fresh Off the Boat,” “Never Have I Ever”), Neeru Bajwa (“Jatt...
MOVIES
The Independent

Dashcam: This ‘unhinged’ found footage film is being called ‘most polarising horror in years’

A new found footage film is being called “one of horror’s most polarising features in years”.Dashcam made its UK premiere at the London Film Festival on Thursday (14 October). It’s the Jason Blum-produced film from Rob Savage, who directed the Zoom horror Host during lockdown in 2020. (Find the trailer for Host above.)The film, shot on an iPhone, is splitting audiences down the middle. It follows a musician (Annie Hardy) who, depressed by her pandemic lifestyle in Los Angeles, breaks quarantine to go to London to see her bandmate (Amar Chadha-Patel). Things soon take a turn for the...
MOVIES
purewow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal's New Thriller Is Now the #1 Movie on Netflix

Before Jake Gyllenhaal's new movie, The Guilty, was even released, we were already hyped for the chance to watch 90 minutes of the Love & Other Drugs heartthrob in a tense thriller. And it seems we weren't the only ones who were excited, because a week after its release, the drama has become the #1 film on Netflix.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Lamb’ Star Noomi Rapace Jokes About Possible Sequel: ‘Maybe the Next One Is My Head on a Sheep’

Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason star in Valdimar Jóhannsson’s A24 drama “Lamb” as a couple, Maria and Ingvar, who live on a remote farm in Iceland and discover that one of their sheep has given birth to a lamb that is half human. The two decide to raise the half-lamb half-human creature as their own child. Their life is disrupted when Ingvar’s brother Pétur (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson) unexpectedly shows up at their door. I caught up with Rapace for this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. When people say to you, “What is ‘Lamb’ about?” what do you tell them? It’s a love...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cult#Korean
Collider

Why Does Gi-hun Dye His Hair Red at the End of 'Squid Game'?

If you’ve been on the Internet within the last month, you’ve certainly seen the chatter surrounding the new hit Netflix show Squid Game. The dystopian Korean series created by Hwang Dong Hyuk is on track to become the most popular Netflix release of all time and is currently the number one show in 90 countries. That kind of success is unprecedented for a foreign language production on Netflix, and it raises hopes that US audiences can look forward to even more diverse programming in the future.
TV & VIDEOS
studybreaks.com

Slipstream Is the Literary Style That Blends Genres

Writers have been bending expectations for years, but only recently has their creativity been given a new category. The term slipstream was first coined around 1989 by researcher Richard Dorsett during a conversation about literary genres with his friend Bruce Sterling. Sterling, a successful science fiction author, had some difficulty categorizing some of his work. It wasn’t quite science fiction, wasn’t quite fantasy and wasn’t perfectly literary; the writing didn’t fit into any one genre. Dorsett came up with the term to describe Sterling’s work. It fit and quickly became a useful description for books and stories that seemed to slip from one genre to another. Not only does “slipstream” refer to genre-bending stories, but also stories that challenge mainstream genre conventions.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Fox Developing Animated Comedy ‘Dirt Girls’ From Victoria Vincent

Fox is developing the animated comedy “Dirt Girls,” Variety has learned. The series hails from Victoria Vincent, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. The project came through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices. The series takes place in an alienated suburban neighborhood, where two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world. Vincent most recently worked as director on the Netflix animated series “We...
TV SERIES
seoulbeats.com

Pixy's "Addicted" Fails to Carry Through their Metaphor

Pixy was listed as one of the better debuts of the year, not because of their uniqueness, but rather their strong performance. Now on their third single, the group have stayed fairly consistent with their delivery. The MV for “Addicted” is moody with a dash of horror, which is the best mix for the spooky month of October. However, while Pixy know how to set a creepy tone, the MV itself does little to bring out the theme of the song.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Hero Nation: ‘Halloween Kills’ Star Jamie Lee Curtis On Sequel’s Statement About Mob Violence; Update On ‘Scream Queens’

“By the end of this trilogy, in 20 years, you’re going to look back at these movies as the greatest history lesson of our times, and yet they’re slasher movies,” Halloween Kills star and actress in six pics in the franchise Jamie Lee Curtis tells us on Hero Nation today. The movie has already beat the preview theatrical grosses of A Quiet Place Part II with $4.85M, while also debuting on Universal’s Peacock streaming service today. It’s a film, per the actress, that was conceived, much like the 2018 reboot, well ahead of its time. You can listen to our riveting conversation with Curtis...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy