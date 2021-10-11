CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo, CO

Desperate phone calls and long waitlists as parents struggle to find child care across the state

By Ann Schimke, Chalkbeat Colorado
sentinelcolorado.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER | There is a child care center across the street from Davine Licon’s home in the northern end of the metro area. The problem is, it only has a spot for her preschool son, not her baby boy Azarius, and Licon can’t start her paid home health internship until she’s lined up full-time care for both children. The single mother has been on four child care waitlists for months.

sentinelcolorado.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olathe, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Pueblo, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Society
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Society
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#On Children#Parkview Medical Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy