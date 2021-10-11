CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Our energy policy is a lose-lose, exporting carbon emissions to China at the expense of British industry

By Ross Clark
Telegraph
 4 days ago

The worst thing about the impending closure of steel works, glass works and other factories due to high energy costs is that in a year’s time the government will be crowing about what a success it all was. Ignoring the lost output, workers laid off, and the depressing effect on Britain’s remaining industrial areas, ministers will look at the figures for UK carbon emissions - which will inevitably plunge as the smokestacks go cool - and say: what a great job we are doing in the fight against climate change.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Big gap’ between UK and EU on Northern Ireland Protocol, warns Brexit minister

A “big gap” remains between the EU and the UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Frost has warned ahead of talks with his European counterpart.The UK Brexit minister was speaking as he arrived at the European Commission in Brussels to meet Vice President Maros Sefcovic on EU proposals to reduce trading friction created by the contentious post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish Sea On Wednesday, the EU tabled a range of proposals aimed at cutting the red tape the protocol has imposed on moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.However, the plan did not address a key UK demand...
EUROPE
The Independent

Carbon offsetting could be worth £100bn, Carney claims

The carbon offsetting market could be worth 150 billion US dollars (£109 billion) a year but is being held back by “inconsistency” and “fragmentation”, according to a former governor of the Bank of England.The controversial practice of carbon offsetting allows firms to drive down their overall carbon footprint by promising to spend cash on initiatives like reforestation, renewable energy infrastructure, and methane collection and combustion.But Mark Carney claimed the growth of the offset market would be a crucial part of achieving net zero goals.Speaking at the Sibos financial services conference on Thursday night, the UN special envoy and former Bank governor said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
batonrougenews.net

China uses digital technologies to cut carbon emissions in transportation

GUIYANG, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The rapid development of digital technologies is prompting a shift in China's traditional transportation industry. Achieving a fuel consumption of 27.75 liters per 100 km, Jiang Zhili, a 39-year-old truck driver from central China's Henan Province, was the runner-up in an online fuel-saving contest involving truck drivers.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Miliband
Telegraph

Petrol prices hit 140p per litre for first time in a decade

Petrol prices have hit 140p for the first time in a decade as the energy and fuel crises bite, the AA has said. Research by the motoring association showed prices at the pump were at their highest levels since 2012, as skyrocketing gas prices also drive up demand for oil.
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

Despite the tough rhetoric, ministers are handing Britain's electric car production to China

The Trade Department is keen to promote foreign investment in “green projects”, but sometimes, the facts they don’t tell you matter just as much as the ones they do. Fact one: a foreign joint venture is investing £400 million in Sunderland to build a “gigafactory” that will make batteries for electric cars. Fact two: although this foreign joint venture is usually referred to as “Nissan”, it is in fact controlled by a Chinese company called Envision.
WORLD
Telegraph

Global Britain needs friends but should they include despots?

“Engagement rather than containment” – that was George Osborne’s approach to relations with some of the world’s more unsavoury regimes when the now aspiring Mayfair rainmaker was the humble Chancellor of the Exchequer. What better demonstration of engagement from the current Cabinet than an invitation given to Chinese and Saudi...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Energy Production#Energy Policy#British
The Independent

The west wants to engage Russia and China on the climate crisis while also demonising them – it won’t work

As Britain prepares to host the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow next month, it is pursuing two contradictory policies that undermine its chances of success. On the one hand, it is seeking a unified global response to the climate crisis with nations agreeing to targets for the reduction of their coal and petroleum emissions. But at the same time, it has joined the US in escalating a new cold war directed at confronting China and Russia at every turn.The two policies have polar opposite objectives in trying to persuade China, responsible for 27 per cent of global carbon emissions,...
WORLD
TIME

Why Coal Shortages in Asia Might Be Good News for Clean Energy

Power crises in China and India that have caused blackouts and factory shutdowns are highlighting the region’s reliance on the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel: coal. But some experts say the energy supply problems facing two of the world’s largest economies might lead to more support for renewable energy and help to accelerate the sector’s growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Indian government denies country is facing urgent coal shortage

A senior Indian minister has denied that the south Asian country has a coal crisis, terming discussions around it “absolutely baseless” and said that the country in fact has surplus supply. Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s finance minister, was asked about the coal shortage in India at a seminar in Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts on Tuesday. She dismissed any potential shortage of thermal coal and added that India was looking at long-term solutions to shift to renewable energy.India is the world’s second-largest coal producer. Coal accounts for almost 70 per cent of India’s electricity generation. Three-quarters of the coal supply is mined...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy

The COP26 climate negotiations are just weeks away, and the tide is now turning against international finance of coal-fired power generation. The implications for Australia cannot be ignored. China, Japan and South Korea have been three of the largest public funders of overseas coal projects, pouring billions of dollars into new coal-fired power plants across the Asia-Pacific. This has enabled a wave of coal projects in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. But in recent months, the three funding nations have each made public statements about curtailing or ending taxpayer support for new international coal power. It follows a pledge in May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy