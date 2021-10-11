Our energy policy is a lose-lose, exporting carbon emissions to China at the expense of British industry
The worst thing about the impending closure of steel works, glass works and other factories due to high energy costs is that in a year’s time the government will be crowing about what a success it all was. Ignoring the lost output, workers laid off, and the depressing effect on Britain’s remaining industrial areas, ministers will look at the figures for UK carbon emissions - which will inevitably plunge as the smokestacks go cool - and say: what a great job we are doing in the fight against climate change.www.telegraph.co.uk
