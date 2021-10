Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. Mental Illness affects everyone directly or indirectly through family, friends, or coworkers. Over the last 18 months, the pandemic has impacted not only our physical health but also our minds. Now more than ever it is important that we all raise awareness for mental illness. On Thursday, Family Service of Roanoke Valley will be holding its annual Family Service VIP Dinner event. Child Development Officer, Jill Sluss explains how you can help.

