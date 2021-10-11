Marine Patrol: Man dies during Lake Winnipesaukee dive

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A 69-year-old man has died after scuba diving in Lake Winnipesaukee, according to the New Hampshire Marine Patrol.

Emergency crews were notified at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday of a water rescue off Diamond Island in the town of Gilford.

Initial investigation revealed four divers were in the water when one became unresponsive.

The unresponsive diver was brought to the surface by a fellow diver and 911 was called. A diving partner and Marine Patrol Supervisor David Jones administered CPR while the victim was transported to shore.

The victim, whose name has not been released pending notification of his relatives, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.