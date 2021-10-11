Father Allegedly Throws His Children Into Well After Fight With Wife, Both Kids Die

An 8-year-old girl in India escaped the clutches of her widowed mother, who tried to hang her and her older sister before trying to kill herself. The incident occurred Monday evening in the southern city of Bengaluru. The unidentified woman was reportedly suffering from depression caused by the grief of losing her husband to COVID-19 two months ago, media outlet The Times of India reported. She was also suffering from a spine-related problem. The 12-year-old girl was helping the woman with her daily chores as she was not physically strong to take care of them, the police said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 DAYS AGO