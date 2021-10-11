CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Father Allegedly Throws His Children Into Well After Fight With Wife, Both Kids Die

By Suman Varandani
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 30-year-old man in India allegedly killed his two children by throwing them into a well, and then attempted to end his own life after a fight with his wife. The incident took place Saturday night in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The father, identified as Murugesan, allegedly pushed his two kids – 5-year-old daughter Rudrakshana and 3-year-old son Sri Kirshna – into a well after an argument with his 26-year-old wife, The Hindu reported.

Comments / 37

Allen Jackson
4d ago

A father argues with his wife so in a fit of rage he tosses his children into a well! Once again India is in the news 🙄 which unfortunately isn't anything new at all!

✌️❤️ & Harmony
4d ago

India ..... my goodness everyday i read something worse than the day before

