Father Allegedly Throws His Children Into Well After Fight With Wife, Both Kids Die
A 30-year-old man in India allegedly killed his two children by throwing them into a well, and then attempted to end his own life after a fight with his wife. The incident took place Saturday night in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The father, identified as Murugesan, allegedly pushed his two kids – 5-year-old daughter Rudrakshana and 3-year-old son Sri Kirshna – into a well after an argument with his 26-year-old wife, The Hindu reported.www.ibtimes.com
