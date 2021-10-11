Colts vs. Ravens: 5 things to know in Week 5

Concluding the slate of games in Week 5 will be a matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) and Baltimore Ravens (3-1) on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

After dropping their first three games in a row to open the season, the Colts finally got their first win against a struggling Miami Dolphins squad. Meanwhile, the Ravens are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, currently riding a three-game winning streak.

Here are eight things to know about the Week 5 matchup:

1

Starters out for the Colts

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

As has been the case for the majority of the season thus far, the Colts will be without some key impact players on both sides of the ball in this matchup. Right tackle Braden Smith, defensive end Kwity Paye and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were all ruled out on the final injury report. Left guard Quenton Nelson and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton are both currently on the injured reserve list.

2

Lamar going deep

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been difficult to stop the Ravens offense this season. Not only have they been creating offense on the ground as expected, but Lamar Jackson is throwing it deep often. According to Pro Football Focus, 19.4% of Jackson’s passing attempts have traveled 20 or more air yards. That’s the highest rate in the NFL through the first five weeks of the season.

3

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

These two teams met not too long ago during the 2020 season. In a matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium, Philip Rivers was the quarterback for the Colts. However, the Ravens wound up shutting down Indy’s offense en route to a 24-10 victory. Lamar Jackson was 19/23 for 170 yards but added 13 carries for 58 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

4

Prime-time boss

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts will be seen by the national audience on Monday night. This isn’t something they are really used to. The same can’t be said about the Ravens, who have thrived in the spotlight. They are 14-1 in their last 15 prime-time games at home while Lamar Jackson is 4-1 in those games while scoring 15 total touchdowns.

5

Justin Houston revenge game

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It may not be that big of a revenge game, but Houston will certainly bring some juice. Not only is he facing a team he spent the last two seasons with, but they also clearly moved on from him in free agency. Along with that, Houston is just 1.5 sacks away from 100 for his career. There’s plenty of motivation for the veteran pass rusher.