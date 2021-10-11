CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts vs. Ravens: 5 things to know in Week 5

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B83ys_0cNcQPWt00

Concluding the slate of games in Week 5 will be a matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) and Baltimore Ravens (3-1) on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

After dropping their first three games in a row to open the season, the Colts finally got their first win against a struggling Miami Dolphins squad. Meanwhile, the Ravens are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, currently riding a three-game winning streak.

Here are eight things to know about the Week 5 matchup:

1

Starters out for the Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tr2mF_0cNcQPWt00
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

As has been the case for the majority of the season thus far, the Colts will be without some key impact players on both sides of the ball in this matchup. Right tackle Braden Smith, defensive end Kwity Paye and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were all ruled out on the final injury report. Left guard Quenton Nelson and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton are both currently on the injured reserve list.

2

Lamar going deep

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEEGH_0cNcQPWt00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been difficult to stop the Ravens offense this season. Not only have they been creating offense on the ground as expected, but Lamar Jackson is throwing it deep often. According to Pro Football Focus, 19.4% of Jackson’s passing attempts have traveled 20 or more air yards. That’s the highest rate in the NFL through the first five weeks of the season.

3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OyxGg_0cNcQPWt00
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

These two teams met not too long ago during the 2020 season. In a matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium, Philip Rivers was the quarterback for the Colts. However, the Ravens wound up shutting down Indy’s offense en route to a 24-10 victory. Lamar Jackson was 19/23 for 170 yards but added 13 carries for 58 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

4

Prime-time boss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwVds_0cNcQPWt00
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts will be seen by the national audience on Monday night. This isn’t something they are really used to. The same can’t be said about the Ravens, who have thrived in the spotlight. They are 14-1 in their last 15 prime-time games at home while Lamar Jackson is 4-1 in those games while scoring 15 total touchdowns.

5

Justin Houston revenge game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRS1C_0cNcQPWt00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It may not be that big of a revenge game, but Houston will certainly bring some juice. Not only is he facing a team he spent the last two seasons with, but they also clearly moved on from him in free agency. Along with that, Houston is just 1.5 sacks away from 100 for his career. There’s plenty of motivation for the veteran pass rusher.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

The Best Ravens vs. Colts MNF Promos

Tonight’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts will bring Week 5 of the NFL season to a close. A number of legal online sportsbooks are offering special MNF promos, bonuses, and odds boosts. Here you will find the best Ravens vs. Colts MNF promos, including bonuses and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Rock Ya Sin#Pro Football Focus#Indy
chatsports.com

Colts vs. Ravens: How to watch, listen to, bet on NFL Week 5 matchup

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) are coming off their first victory of the season, and their reward is a trip to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens (3-1), who have won three games in a row. The Colts defeated the Miami Dolphins 27-17 in Week 4 as quarterback...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens vs. Colts: Bold predictions

The Ravens will play their third primetime game in the first five weeks of the season, this time at home against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The staff of Baltimore Beatdown offers some bold predictions for Monday’s game. Spencer Schultz. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens roll at home...
NFL
USA Today

Colts' gameday roster by jersey number vs. Ravens in Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) are set to visit the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium for a prime-time matchup to conclude the Week 5 games. Before we take a quick look at the gameday roster, it should be noted that the Colts elevated Brett Hundley to the active roster on Sunday. This isn’t like a typical practice squad elevation as Hundley has already used his two elevations for the season. He will remain on the roster as the backup quarterback for the foreseeable future.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Ravens vs. Colts: Inactives and Game Thread

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) host the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) in tonight’s primetime affair. The Colts hope they can crawl one game closer to .500 while the Ravens attempt to extend their winning streak to four games. Along with their winning streak, the Ravens are also in pursuit of breaking the...
NFL
FOX Sports

"Lamar Jackson was sensational" — Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Raven's overtime win vs. Colts in Week 5 I UNDISPUTED

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens survived an overtime thriller last night as they beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-25. Baltimore trailed by 19 points early on before rallying in the 4th quarter to force overtime, where Lamar threw the game-winning touchdown to Hollywood Brown. The former MVP finished with four passing touchdowns and a career-high 442 yards. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon have to say about Lamar Jackson's impressive comeback.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has a short week before a big game vs. Chargers. That might not be a bad thing.

The Ravens have lost just once on a short week since 2016. That can have its downsides, coach John Harbaugh joked Wednesday. “You know what the guys will say,” he said. “‘You should always have a short week. Why are we spending so much time at this stuff?’” Whatever their process is, it’s worked for their star quarterback time and again. Faced with a condensed work week — as the Ravens (4-1) ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: QB Lamar Jackson’s pocket presence, defense’s play-action woes and more

In the afterglow of the Ravens’ 31-25 overtime win Monday night over the Indianapolis Colts, it was hard not to rewrite a few narratives. A massive home deficit had given way to a stirring rally. A much-doubted Ravens passing offense had rewritten single-game team records. And as for those who’d said quarterback Lamar Jackson couldn’t lead a comeback? “You can’t say that anymore,” tight end ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy