Georgia's Injury List Grows Following Road Win

By Harrison Reno
 4 days ago
Georgia's 34-10 victory in Jordan-Hare Stadium against No. 18 Auburn did not come without some bumps in the road. Georgia's offense was forced to overcome some adversity, as Auburn jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, the first time Georgia trailed in 2021.

It was not the deficit that worried fans, nor was it the absence of starting quarterback JT Daniels; rather, it was the growing injury list that sees fans wary of its next test at home versus Kentucky.

A little under mid-way through Auburn's opening offensive drive, the injury bug would strike Georgia, as starting safety Christopher Smith left the game with a shoulder injury after delivering a punishing hit to an Auburn tight end.

An injury in a similar situation last season to Richard LeCounte gave rise to Christopher Smith, who quickly asserted himself as the safety pairing with the hard-hitting Lewis Cine. Smith is also well known for his interception returned for a touchdown against Clemson, the only touchdown scored that game. Smith would not return to the game; CBS would show the senior defensive back on the sideline later on with his pads and helmet off.

Injuries didn't stop with Smith; later on, starting left tackle, Jamaree Salyer went down with an ankle injury that occurred during a pile-up which consisted of players landing on the senior offensive lineman's ankle. However, Salyer's replacement Broderick Jones provided a performance up front that made it seem like there was not much of a drop-off.

Following the game in his press conference, Smart would confirm these injuries and provide updates on two others.

"We lost Chris Smith to a shoulder injury. Jamaree Salyer had an ankle injury. We have a lot of guys out, just look at the list."

"Kenny (McIntosh) tried to play. We thought he'd be able to go, he just couldn't go, along with Jermaine Burton."

Athens, GA
