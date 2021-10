Latanya DeVaughn, a 41-year-old writer from the Bronx, has always dreamed of opening her own bookstore in her home borough, especially after the only independent bookstore, Books in the Hood — where she ran an open mic — closed. The usual forces (high rents, low margins, Amazon) were arrayed against her, although one new bookstore, Lit. Bar, did manage to open on Alexander Avenue in 2019. She realized that she might not actually need a storefront: Could she run a new and used bookshop out of a converted bus, bookmobile-style? A fundraising campaign in 2019 suggested that she could, and $3,600 and a Craigslist deal later, she was the owner of a used shuttle bus, the kind that takes you to the rental-car place at the airport.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO