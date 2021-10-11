CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy S22 charging speeds could be a huge let down

By Richard Priday
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Samsung Galaxy S22 has been tipped to get a suite of upgrades, but a boost to charging speeds might not be one of them. That's going by a screenshot of listings from China's 3C tech regulator (via WHYLAB on Weibo), which seemingly show three different Samsung phone models, believed to be the new Galaxy S22 range. The table shows that the phones can charge at a maximum of 25W, which is the same charging speed as the current Samsung Galaxy S21 line.

www.tomsguide.com

