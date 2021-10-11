CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Southwest Airlines Disruptions Continue Monday, After Thousands Of Weekend Flight Cancelations

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEQRi_0cNcN6uW00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Southwest Airlines is canceling flights again today after mass cancellations over the weekend.

Frustration is running high at Dallas Love Field and across the country as some 365 flights — 10% of the airline’s schedule for the day — were canceled by late Monday morning, leaving thousands of people stranded across the country. More than 600 other flights were listed as ‘delayed’.

Traveler Levi Stinson said, “We couldn’t even sleep last night really, just because we didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Stinson’s story isn’t unique as thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers were left stranded because their flights were canceled or delayed.

On Saturday more than 800 flights were canceled — on Sunday it was over 1,000.

Southwest blamed air traffic control problems and disruptive weather along with staffing issues in Florida.

But some customers aren’t buying it. “There’s no explanation for this problem, so I suspect that Southwest isn’t being totally honest with us,” said passenger Jeff Coles, whose flight was canceled.

Affected travelers are being advised to check their flight status and explore self-service rebooking options online.

Will The Texas Electric Grid Be Able To Handle State's Bitcoin Mining Rush?

The widespread disruptions began shortly after the union for its pilots asked a federal court to block the airline’s order that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. The union said it doesn’t oppose vaccination, but it argued in a filing Friday that Southwest must negotiate before taking such a step.

As the scope of Southwest’s operational meltdown became clear over the weekend, the pilots’ union denied reports that pilots were conducting a sickout or slowdown to protest the vaccine mandate. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said it “has not authorized, and will not condone, any job action.”

The union offered another explanation: It said Southwest’s operation “has become brittle and subject to massive failures under the slightest pressure” because of a lack of support from the company. The union complained about the “already strained relationship” between it and the company.

The White House has pushed airlines to adopt vaccine mandates because they get paid under federal contracts, making them subject to President Joe Biden’s order that federal contractors require vaccination among employees.

United Airlines was the first major U.S. carrier to announce a vaccination requirement. Southwest had remained silent even after Biden announced his order for federal contractors and large employers. Finally last week Southwest told employees they must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 to keep their jobs. Workers can ask to skip the shots for medical or religious reasons.

Savanthi Syth, an airlines analyst for Raymond James, said the weekend problems will increase Southwest’ costs and worsen the company’s strained relations with unions.

Southwest has struggled all summer with high numbers of delayed and canceled flights. In August it announced it was trimming its September schedule by 27 flights a day, or less than 1%, and 162 flights a day, or 4.5% of the schedule, from early October through Nov. 5.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Industry
State
Florida State
Dallas, TX
Business
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MarketWatch

American Airlines and Southwest to defy Texas ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates as lines harden, while Minnesota becomes latest hot spot

Two of the biggest employers in Texas, American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines Co., said they would not follow the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star state, because as federal contractors, they are bound to comply with President Joe Biden's requirement.
TEXAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

DALLAS (AP) — When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air traffic controllers walking off their […]
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#Bitcoin Mining Rush#Sickout
CBS DFW

Former Boeing 737 Chief Technical Pilot Indicted In North Texas For Fraud, ‘Deceived The FAA’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The former chief technical pilot for Boeing was indicted Thursday in North Texas for deceiving the FAA in connection with the federal agency’s evaluation of the 737 Max airplane. The federal grand jury for the Northern District of Texas returned the indictment against Mark A. Forkner, 49, who lives in Keller. Credit: Linkedin The indictment alleges Forkner worked to defraud “Boeing’s U.S. based airline customers to obtain tens of millions of dollars for Boeing.” Court documents indicate Forkner deceived the FAA during the agency’s evaluation and certification of Boeing’s 737 MAX airplane. The indictment alleges Forkner “provided the agency with materially...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Best Life

Never Wear These Shoes on a Plane, Flight Attendant and Pilot Warn

Before 2001, you probably didn't think much about what footwear to fly in, as long as it was comfortable. But ever since we've had to remove our shoes to get through security, that wardrobe decision has become a lot more loaded—you need shoes that don't have complicated ties or buckles, and that are easy to slip on and off so you don't hold up the line. But according to experts, there is actually one type of shoe that some people prefer that you should never wear on a plane, as they could pose more than one major risk. Read on to find out which pair of shoes you should store in your luggage instead, according to flight attendants, pilots, and other experts in the industry.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

US grand jury indicts former pilot of Boeing 737 MAX

A US federal grand jury on Thursday charged a former Boeing chief test pilot with misleading aviation regulators during the certification process for the 737 MAX, which was involved in two fatal crashes. Mark Forkner, 49, was the lead contact between the aviation giant and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over how pilots should be trained to fly the planes. Forkner "provided the agency with materially false, inaccurate, and incomplete information about a new part of the flight controls for the Boeing 737 MAX" flight handling system, called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), the Justice Department said in a statement. The MCAS, which is blamed for the crashes in 2018 and 2019, was supposed to prevent the plane from going into a dive, but instead malfunctioned.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
78K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy