Miel to Offer Special Dinner Pairing Wines With Muscovy Duck

Daffy and Donald had best steer clear of West Nashville on Monday, Oct. 18, because Miel is planning an entire wine pairing dinner planned around duck. Owner Seema Prasad and executive chef Jason Lalacona have created a four-course menu of different cuts of Muscovy ducks raised by Giving Thanks Farm near the Tennessee-Kentucky border. The family-owned farm offers non-GMO birds raised on pastures without the use of chemicals, so it should be a delicious occasion featuring some magnificent plates.