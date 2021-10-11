CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Miel to Offer Special Dinner Pairing Wines With Muscovy Duck

By Chris Chamberlain
Nashville Scene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaffy and Donald had best steer clear of West Nashville on Monday, Oct. 18, because Miel is planning an entire wine pairing dinner planned around duck. Owner Seema Prasad and executive chef Jason Lalacona have created a four-course menu of different cuts of Muscovy ducks raised by Giving Thanks Farm near the Tennessee-Kentucky border. The family-owned farm offers non-GMO birds raised on pastures without the use of chemicals, so it should be a delicious occasion featuring some magnificent plates.

www.nashvillescene.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Pairings#Natural Wine#Duck#Food Drink#Miel#Giving Thanks Farm#Italian#French#Cuv E Du Rosier

Comments / 0

Community Policy