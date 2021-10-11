CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

California Beaches Reopening Monday After Oil Spill

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Huntington Beach, CA) -- Major progress is being made on a massive oil spill off the coast of California. Swimmers and surfers can head back to Huntington Beach Monday. The city is reopening all beaches earlier than expected after a pipeline leaked 132-thousand gallons of oil into the ocean last week.

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

California OKs new protections for leatherback sea turtles

California has added the Pacific leatherback sea turtle to its endangered species list, guaranteeing more protections for a rapidly dwindling population.The California Fish and Game Commission voted Thursday to add the turtles under the state's Endangered Species Act. The world's largest turtle species have been on the federal endangered species list since 1973. But scientists now know more about how crucial California is to their survival, according to Catherine Kilduff, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity A subpopulation of leatherback sea turtles hatch on beaches in Indonesia Once fully grown, they swim nearly 6,000 miles (9,656...
ANIMALS
AFP

California's Alisal Fire burns more than 13,000 acres

California firefighters scrambled overnight Wednesday to battle a fast-moving blaze that has scorched more than 13,400 acres and prompted evacuation orders since it started Monday, according to local authorities. Burning in a dry, scrub-filled canyon about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Santa Barbara, the Alisal Fire is just five percent contained, according to the US Forest Service. More than 765 firefighters have been assigned to the blaze, the latest in what has already been a devastating wildfire season. "The main constraint has been heavy winds that have limited safe access to suppress the fire and limited the use of aircraft to engage and support fire suppression," an incident report said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Huntington Beach reopens following massive oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A popular Southern California beach that was closed for more than a week after an undersea pipeline leaked crude into ocean waters has reopened and it happened far sooner than many expected. Huntington Beach’s city and state beaches reopened after officials said water quality tests...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS Tampa

New Climate Models Show Much Of Southern California Underwater

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A climate centered nonprofit has shown in models how some 50 cities around the world could potentially change or even disappear as a result of climate change. “Their ability to exist into the future depends on the actions we take,” said Benjamin Strauss, CEO of Climate Central. Strauss’s nonprofit Climate Central did the research and created startling images of landmarks around the world, including a few parts of Southern California like Long Beach and Huntington Beach, being impacted by rising sea levels. The Santa Monica Pier is a landmark seen from both the ground and the skies above, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

At Least 1 Dead In Long Island Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak

WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A cluster of 10 people in one Long Island neighborhood have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease. Medical teams are looking for where the mist or vapor containing the bacteria is coming from. “I’ve had it with bad news,” said Joe Holden. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, Holden is learning of the deadly Legionnaires outbreak in his neighborhood. All of the victims lived within a half mile of Wantagh Avenue and Old Jerusalem Road on the Levittown–Wantagh border of Nassau County. “Worried, scared, and it’s really close. I live right here in Wantagh, so it’s right around the block from me,”...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Oil Spill#Huntington Beach
MotorBiscuit

Is It Legal to Sleep in a Moving RV?

Ever since the pandemic, camping has become even more popular. Camper trailers, motorhomes, and RVs are all selling like hotcakes. One thing that seems to get overlooked is the laws that dictate what you’re allowed to do and not do when traveling with one. According to Cruise America, campers have...
CARS
KTVZ News Channel 21

Mt. Bachelor parent co. defends controversial ‘Fast Tracks’ addition, offers refunds to pass-holders

With Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., joining critics in calling on Powdr Corp. to drop plans for a 'Fast Tracks' quick-access pass at Mt. Bachelor, the company issued a letter Friday defending the program and offering refunds to any season pass-holders who disagree with the move. The post Mt. Bachelor parent co. defends controversial ‘Fast Tracks’ addition, offers refunds to pass-holders appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Disneyland Monorail Ride Reopens Friday

(Anaheim, CA) -- The happiest place on Earth is letting fans ride through the sky once again. The Monorail returns Friday, taking visitors on a 13-minute trip around the park. It's been closed for 19 months because of the pandemic. This is another step forward in the phased reopening. Both...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

Coast Guard Locates Wreckage Of Ship Missing For 58 Years

BOSTON (CBS) – The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday it has found the wreckage of a ship that has been lost for nearly six decades. The Coast Guard had been searching for the cutter Bear since it was lost at sea while being towed in 1963. The Bear was described to have wood as thick as the U.S.S. Constitution and an iron bow that helped it navigate through ice. The Coast Guard says it teamed up with NOAA to finally track down the lost ship off the coast of Nova Scotia. “Several elements were fundamental considerations for the identification,” said Joe Hoyt, the National Maritime Heritage Coordinator for NOAA. “The geographic location of the find relative to the historic records,” Hoyt said. “It was within a few miles of where we expected it to be. The consistency and general dimensions in the layout of the vessel, the lack of an engine, but evidence of engineering space consistent with the historic record. It had an engine that had been recovered prior to its loss.” During World War II, the cutter Bear served during the Greenland patrols and participated in the capture of a German spy vessel.
MILITARY
CBS Baltimore

Port Backups And Other Supply Chain Issues Highlight Truck Driver Shortage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether it’s groceries, cars or clothes, products are getting backed up in ports on the coast because there are no truck drivers to pick them up and take them to their destination, threatening a crisis going into the holiday season. “I think it’s really important to understand that virtually every good that you use in your daily life depends on a truck driver,” said Louis Campion, president and CEO of Maryland Motor Truck Association. The American Trucking Association said there was a shortage of about 60,000 truck drivers before the pandemic. Now, they’re projecting a need for about 105,000...
BALTIMORE, MD
WKRG News 5

NW Florida solar installer shows off Tesla Solar Roof

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida solar installer unveiled new technology this afternoon for homeowners looking to get into solar energy. Using the sun’s rays and turning them into electricity isn’t anything new. But the Tesla Solar Roof is the future, according to those at SunFarm Energy. “This is actually the skin of the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Government Forecasts Rise in Home Heating Costs

(Washington, DC) -- A new report warns it's going to cost a lot more to heat homes this winter. The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates propane will jump 54-percent while it'll be 43-percent more for home heating oil. And when it comes to natural gas, expect a 30-percent rise. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy