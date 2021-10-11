CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerson Weaker on Plan to Merge Software Business With AspenTech

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Emerson (NYSE:EMR) stock fell by 1.7% in Monday’s premarket trading on the company’s plan to merge two of its software businesses with AspenTech (NASDAQ:AZPN) in an $11-billion deal. The deal that will see $6 billion cash going out from Emerson to AspenTech shareholders got a muted response from...

www.investing.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nicklaus: New Emerson CEO makes a bold software play

Emerson has reinvented itself many times, and new Chief Executive Lal Karsanbhai served notice this week that he’s remaking the 131-year-old business once again. This time, software will be the new growth engine for the Ferguson-based industrial company. Emerson had bought several small software firms that complemented its offerings in valves, sensors and air-conditioning compressors, but it made a much bigger bet Monday, obtaining 55% control of Massachusetts-based Aspen Technology in a deal valued at $11 billion.
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

MIT-spinout AspenTech reaches $11B deal to merge with industrial software company

MIT-spinout Aspen Technologies is merging with Emerson Electric Co., a Missouri software and technology company, in a deal valued at $11 billion. The companies announced Monday that Emerson plans to merge its industrial software businesses into the Bedford-based company. The deal, first reported last week by Bloomberg, will combine Emerson's Geological Simulation Software business and its OSI Inc. unit with Bedford, Massachusetts-based AspenTech, which will continue to be led by CEO and President Antonio Petri.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Davis Polk, Skadden head Emerson units’ $11 bln AspenTech merger

(Reuters) - Davis Polk & Wardwell and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom are guiding Emerson Electric Co’s plans to merge its software units with smaller software maker Aspen Technology in an $11 billion deal. Emerson announced the deal on Monday as mergers and acquisitions in the technology space are...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Emerson - AspenTech Deal: Everything You Need To Know

Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) aims to merge two of its software businesses with Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) in an $11 billion deal in a cash-and-stock transaction valuing the new company AspenTech at $160 a share, the Wall Street Journal reports. The purchase price represents a 27% premium to...
BUSINESS
