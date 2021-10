October is always a busy time for the Blue Ridge Parkway, and this year should be no exception. But not everything along it has re-opened, so it’s a good idea to plan ahead before heading out. Campsites and picnic areas along the parkway are open through the end of October. Visitor center buildings are closed, but rangers are stationed outside most of them through the 31st to offer information. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

BLUE RIDGE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO