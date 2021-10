During the global pandemic, we've looked even more to our televisions to provide entertainment and escapism with a wealth of streaming options at our fingertips. Now, even as we start to look past the impact of Covid-19, the television continues to form a key part of how we relax and unwind. We live in a time of true innovation, with fast-moving technologies shaping the TV market. Quality should be at the heart of the television experience, and that's why TCL is embracing Mini LED technology to bring stellar picture quality within the reach of more people.

