As Seasons Change, So Do the Roads, and Local Allstate Insurance Agent Darlene Morales Has Tips for Staying Safe

The seasons are changing and that means so are the road conditions. Driving rain, the end of Daylight Saving Time, wind, deep mud puddles, and other road aversions make for some dark and stormy driving. Allstate Insurance Agent and Personal Financial Representative, Darlene Morales, owner of The Morales Agency, an Allstate Insurance company in West Olympia, wants you to know that in addition to car insurance, there are ways to keep yourself and your family safer while on the road.