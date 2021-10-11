CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now is the time for doctors to shape what’s next on telehealth

By Tanya Albert Henry
AMA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year and a half into this pandemic, medicine finds itself with a unique opportunity: A chance to rethink and overhaul the way care is delivered. Telehealth, which a minority of patients and physicians used prior to COVID-19’s emergence, is now a household word. And survey after survey shows that patients like the convenience, believe they are getting quality care and still feel connected to their physicians. Most physicians, too, have found telehealth to be a great way to connect with patients when appropriate.

