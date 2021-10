Finance of Mortgage America (FAM) has announced plans that it has increased its conforming loan limits on an interim basis to “help borrowers overcome rising home prices.”. The mortgage lender said Monday that it now offers conforming loan amounts up to $625,000 for conventional single-family loans. It also raised the maximum loan limit in certain markets by more than $75,000 for one-unit homes and nearly $150,000 for four-unit homes, as required by the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

