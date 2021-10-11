Windows 11 Lets You Move the Taskbar to the Left or Right, But It’s Broken

Windows 11 is here, and it's rolling out to plenty of PCs around the world. Existing PCs that hit Windows 11 minimum requirements can receive the upgrade for free, but what about new laptops that ship with Windows 11 right from the factory? The list is growing each day, and we've rounded up all the Windows 11 laptops you can buy right now. Be sure to check closely when shopping around, as there are still plenty of older models with the same name that are still shipping with Windows 10.

