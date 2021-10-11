Kusama price analysis: KSM rejoins $338 level as bullish momentum reignites

Avalanche price analysis is bearish today. AVAX/USD rallied back to previous support. Bearish momentum is likely to reverse Avalanche today. The long-term outlook for the AVAX/USD is looking more optimistic than ever but tends to be subject to some short-term volatility. The slow decline is likely due to investors taking profits in anticipation of future price rises. With any luck, it will see support at $59 hold over the next few days. A reversal of the bulls in this market is likely to move back towards highs of around $66-70. As with most cryptocurrencies, we expect that we could be in for another bull run before long.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO