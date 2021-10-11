CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Kusama price analysis: KSM rejoins $338 level as bullish momentum reignites

By Aamir Sheikh
cryptopolitan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price heightened up to $337.96. Kusama price analysis favors the bulls. Support is surviving at $313.52 level. The Kusama price analysis suggests the price is going up once again as the bullish momentum is overpowering the bears at present. The bulls are trying to find their way to recovery, and after consistent efforts, they have been able to bring the price above $337. The past few days proved unfavorable towards the cryptocurrency value as the price underwent decline on various instances. Yet, today an increase in price has been detected which is an encouraging sign.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Tezos Price Analysis: Tezos eyes to break above $7.3 and test $7.5

Tezos price analysis is bullish today. The closest resistance is around $7.30. Tether’s revelations and the price drop brought by it have created a favorable backdrop for Tezos prices to climb higher. As a result, we anticipate XTZ/USD will continue to rise and eventually test the $7.50 mark. The overall...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Bears aim to hijack $0.23 and crash the price to $0.21

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today. DOGE/USD continued to retrace overnight. After a breach of the $0.23 support was observed overnight, Dogecoin‘s price analysis suggests that bearish momentum will follow. As a result, we anticipate DOGE/USD to continue to fall and test the $0.215 support later today. The cryptocurrency market...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

1Inch price analysis: 1Inch is bearish for the next 24 hours

1Inch price analysis is bearish today. The price resistance against the 1INCH/USDT pair is still firm at $3.2. The 2.54 USD support level presently supports the price. The bulls have been fighting back lately, as the price found some momentum and is now approaching its all-time high. However, the bears are gaining ground again as analysts predicted a bearish market.. At the time of writing, the coin’s price was $2.8, which means this was a bearish day for 1Inch.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot price analysis: Price levels drawback to $40.98 after a downturn

The price has decreased up to $40.983. Polkadot price analysis indicates drop. Support is sufficiently strong at $24.55. The Polkadot price analysis shows the cryptocurrency is undergoing loss once again as the price dropped down in the last 24-hours. The price has been climbing as per the price chart since the past week quite swiftly, with minimal bearish interruptions. The bullish momentum also helped the price cross the resistance present at $40.397 as well. But now a slight shift in the trends has been reported as the price declined up to $40.98 today.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
cryptopolitan.com

Filecoin Price Analysis: FIL to surpass the intraday highs of $73

Filecoin price analysis is bullish today. FIL/USD is trading at $71. Market likely to reverse later today. The price of Filecoin is currently in an uptrend, which might continue today as the previous major resistance has been breached and will act as a support. As a result, we anticipate that FIL/USD will not see further losses later today.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Axie infinity price analysis: Bulls on the march to attempt a record high as price inflates to $136

Axie infinity price analysis is strongly bullish today. The nearest resistance is found at $138. Cryptocurrency is supported at $126. The Axie Infinity price analysis reveals the AXS/USD is highly bullish today as it receives exceptional positive sentiment from the market. The bulls are on the march towards attempting a new record high as the price has already reached $136, and the all-time high happens to be at $138, which is the nearest resistance level for the crypto pair. The price movement was slow at the start of today’s session but has got momentum during the last five hours, as it shot up quite fast.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink Price analysis: Is bullish for the next 24 hours

Chainlink price analysis is bullish today. LINK/USD saw a strong decline yesterday. Support was found at $25.5. Today’s Chainlink price analysis is bullish, given that we anticipate a retracement following yesterday’s significant fall. As a result, $LINK/USD is likely to resume its ascent and reach the $26.5 mark after surpassing the previous support at $25.5.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Kusama Price Analysis: KSM Crypto Price Is Ready To Jump For A New All-Time High

KSM coin price is observing a correction on the daily chart but can soon see a strong upside momentum. It is up by more than 13% in the intraday session. Technical indicators of KSM price hints towards a strong upside trend for the future. In contrast, KSM/BTC pair has seen a gain of more than 10% in the intraday session.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksm#Price Analysis#Momentum#Ma
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX/USD set to hike to$70

Avalanche price analysis is bearish today. AVAX/USD rallied back to previous support. Bearish momentum is likely to reverse Avalanche today. The long-term outlook for the AVAX/USD is looking more optimistic than ever but tends to be subject to some short-term volatility. The slow decline is likely due to investors taking profits in anticipation of future price rises. With any luck, it will see support at $59 hold over the next few days. A reversal of the bulls in this market is likely to move back towards highs of around $66-70. As with most cryptocurrencies, we expect that we could be in for another bull run before long.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Aave price analysis: AAVE/USD advances to $300

The Aave price analysis is in a bearish trend today. AAVE/USD suffered further losses during the night. $280 support was breached. The price of Aave is bearish today, as the $280 support was breached early this morning after a solid bearish trend was maintained overnight. As a result, we anticipate a further decline in AAVE/USD later today and next week, with a target of $260.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot price analysis: DOT stable at $40, expected to move higher

Polkadot price analysis shows mixed market sentiment. Resistance is found at $41.6. Support for DOT/USD is present at $35. The Polkadot price analysis shows DOT/USD is in a stable position at the current price level of $40.7. The crypto pair is receiving mixed market sentiment today as the price movement is minimal. The last candlestick continuously blinks as green or sometimes red, indicating the price oscillation around the current level. On 13th October, a steep spike in price was observed, which took the DOT price from $35 to $ 41.6, from where the DOT/USD got rejected the next day as selling pressure came in. However, the spike helped the coin to swing as high as recording a four-month high, and still, the price is on the higher side above $40.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopotato.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Likely to Head Lower Before Bullish Run Continues

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on a considerable run lately, but technicals show that the rally might cool off before eventually going forward. Shiba has failed to break above major resistance at $0.0000350, and ever since, the price has corrected, forming a pennant (in blue). The indicators show that the cryptocurrency could decrease to the support at $0.00000237 if the price breaks below the pennant.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Flow Price Analysis: FLOW Coin Loses Momentum Slips 10% Within a Week

The FLOW coin price is positive, around 1.4% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $48 million. FLOW/BTC pair is trading positive by 6.7% at 0.00033646 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of FLOW coin show a sideways trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 10.75 USD. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 24.0 USD. Therefore, the chart created a bullish harami candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain upside with unwavering medium strength.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD is trading in mixed reactions as it eyes $190

Litecoin price analysis is slightly bullish. LTC hiked to $170 support. The LTC/USD pair is presently in an upswing, as another drop was fiercely rejected overnight, suggesting that bulls are looking for more upside this week. As a result, we anticipate LTC/USD to rise even higher over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, LTC/USD will break through $190 resistance.
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin: Bullish Momentum Remains

Bitcoin has been on an incredible run recently, one that may not come as a surprise to some, but that also begs the question, how much further can it go?. It has run into some resistance on approach to $60,000, a notable psychological resistance level and one that falls just ahead of the all-time high. So it’s not surprising that we’re seeing some resistance around these levels.
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP rises slightly above $1.10 support to test $1.13

Ripple price analysis is bearish. XRP/USD continued to decline overnight. The Ripple price is bearish today, as the market price sank below $1.10 support after a brief test of upside. As a result, we anticipate XRP/USD to continue to fall later today. The overall market traded with mixed results over...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: LTC gains 5.8 percent value, as bulls lead price to $179.8

Litecoin price analysis is bullish today. The nearest resistance is found at $181.4. The nearest support for LTC is present at $177.8. The Litecoin price analysis reveals a continuation of the bullish lead. The price is advancing for the second day consecutively as bulls dominate the market. LTC/USD price over the past week observed a seesaw price action with overall a slight downslope over the said time period. The price usually closed below the psychological mark of $180 since 19th September; however, the coin started attempting to break above $180 from 6th October, but could not succeed as the price closed below the target mark every time. Today again, bulls are making another attempt to cross the $180 barrier as bulls have reached $179 again.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy