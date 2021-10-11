Kusama price analysis: KSM rejoins $338 level as bullish momentum reignites
The price heightened up to $337.96. Kusama price analysis favors the bulls. Support is surviving at $313.52 level. The Kusama price analysis suggests the price is going up once again as the bullish momentum is overpowering the bears at present. The bulls are trying to find their way to recovery, and after consistent efforts, they have been able to bring the price above $337. The past few days proved unfavorable towards the cryptocurrency value as the price underwent decline on various instances. Yet, today an increase in price has been detected which is an encouraging sign.www.cryptopolitan.com
