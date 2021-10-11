Odisha sand artist extends wishes with a beautiful sculpture
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who turned 79 on October 11, acquired endearing needs from the movie fraternity. The actor, who is understood for contributing to the upliftment of Indian cinema and enhancing it together with his craft, additionally acquired heartening needs from famend Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. The Odisha-based Padma Shri gave a glimpse of the gorgeous shock he gave the legendary actor on his birthday.flickprime.com
Comments / 0