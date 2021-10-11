CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Weston: Fortify your finances against natural disaster

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet
 4 days ago

It’s not enjoyable to think about what could happen in a natural disaster, but it’s wise to invest some time and money now to protect your finances. Everyone should have a “go bag” as well as a “stay bin,” stocking each with a few days of supplies for fleeing or sheltering in place. Then, prepare in other ways, such as gathering some cash on hand and setting up a line of credit ahead of time, just in case you need it. Review your insurance and make sure you have policies to cover the most likely types of natural disasters for your home. Finally, physically prepare your home to limit damage.

