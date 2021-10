A Far Cry 6 player in the UK has reported that they are unable to upgrade from the PS4 to the PS5 version of the game due to it being region locked to another country. According to Eurogamer, this issue may be due to the UK versions of Far Cry actually being Russian versions of the game - meaning that those using UK-based PSN accounts are unable to upgrade from PS4 to PS5. Ubisoft has since released a statement to Eurogamer saying that it is now aware and investigating the reports.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO