Kyrie Irving has broken his silence regarding his COVID vaccination status and cleared the air during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday (Oct 14). The Brooklyn Nets point guard addressed the speculation surrounding his name and revealed that his issue is not with the COVID-19 vaccine itself, but with the mandated requirement that employees receive the shot or be relieved of their duties. “I’m standing with all those that believe what is right,” he explained. “Everybody is entitled to do what they feel is what’s best for themselves. Seeing the way this is dividing our world up, it’s sad to see....

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO