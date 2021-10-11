CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SSC Invests to Finalize Spaceport Esrange – First Satellite to be Launched in 2022

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOLNA, Sweden (SSC PR) — Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) and the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) have signed a EUR 12 million [US $13.9 million] loan agreement for the finalization of a new spaceport at Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, northern Sweden. The 12-year maturity loan will finance the investments to unlock the use of reusable rockets and the ability to launch small satellites into orbit as early as 2022, making Esrange the first major orbital launch site in the EU.

