New World won’t let you change regions after all
New World developer Amazon Games has announced that players won’t be able to transfer their characters between regions, backtracking on a previous statement. Shortly after New World’s launch, when it was facing the worst of its server troubles, Amazon Games promised that players would be able to “relocate their characters to a new server of their choice at no cost,” in the future, in order to stop players clogging up the most popular servers.mspoweruser.com
