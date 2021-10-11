CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Police: No Further Action on Prince Andrew, Epstein Allegations

By Reuters
Voice of America
 5 days ago

LONDON — British police said on Monday they would be taking no further action after conducting a review of evidence relating to sex crime allegations against Queen Elizabeth’s son, Prince Andrew, and the late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein. London’s police chief, Cressida Dick, said in August that detectives would look...

