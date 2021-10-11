CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca fins Sunday Oct 10

 4 days ago

Once again the weather man cannot get the forecast right even a day in advance. Solid 15 NW to N all day but oh well... Stopped on some nice patches in 600 after getting some pilchards in the inlet. Trolled up 2 decent fins, biggest probably 10lbs. Trolled that area in and out for a while w only a small blackfin to show for it.

Fishing report, first week of October, Flamingo

We spent the first six days of October down at Flamingo with two sets of anglers - and the fishing there was very good... This time of year there are lots and lots of baitfish schools up and down the Gulf coast of the Everglades from Cape Sable up to Lostman's River (and probably everywhere else from Naples to Key Largo...). Pilchards (scaled sardines), herring, bay anchovies (glass minnows as big as they get, around four inches...) but little in the way of mullet (guess they're partying somewhere else...). As you can guess every fish is on the feed and just about every day it was tarpon, snook, redfish, speckled trout, and even the first of the spanish mackeral, along with the usual resident small goliath grouper under fifty pounds.... Along the way more than a few sharks joined the party - we caught and released lemons, bulls, and one blackip - everyone just as hungry as usual.... but not one of them caught any of our hooked fish...
KEY LARGO, FL
Fishing Friend

Hi everyone! Awesome forum and I look forward to learning. I am new to the Punta Gorda Area and figured I would ask if anyone would ever like a fishing friend? I am willing to help out with whatever and pull my own weight and then some. Primarily into saltwater...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Pompano Beach 9th October 2021

There were six of us that launched off Pompano Beach about 2+ hours prior to sunrise in search of live bait. About half of us had luck catching goggle eyes for bait. At 645am I was out in 150ft with 2 live baits being trolled on stinger rigs. At 7am I had a double strike!
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Best Jerkbait Lures for Year-Round Bass Fishing

Versatile minnow lures offer all-season solutions in various conditions. Jerkbaits—and here we’re talking about the hard-plastic lipped plug types, not the softbaits—possess a fish-tempting versatility that defies calendar constraints. The ability to hold a minnow-mimicking profile either directly in front of the fish, or saunter it through the strike zone with enticing vulnerability will garner interest whenever bass are feeding on shad or bream.
C/R 10-7 Trolling

Went out with a neighbor Thursday to around 30 feet off Crystal River. Grass everywhere so trolling was difficult but did manage a few shorts. Came into 20 feet and the same thing, grass up and down with the visibility not very good also. Tried bottom fishing, bottom was full of the brown slime. My neighbor did manage one keeper grouper that ran around the bow of the boat, I was thinking cobia but ended up with a nice 25 inch grouper. Made our day. Good day on the water and back to the ramp by 4. Nice to see there are a bunch of young grouper out there but keep hoping the grass clears up.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
10/10/21 inshore bite- pics

Met up with my clients for the day at 0 dark thirty. At first light, we ran to the bait hole... For those of you who have never tried Boca Coast Chum, do yourself a favor and get some! Its so nice to have a bag of the chum ready to go and have bait move in so quickly.. Saves time on mixing with oil and water to make peanut butter.. yes, you can go old school and do the whole purina fish food, manhaden oil/water mix... but try the Boca Chum and Im sure you will agree with me! ( no, I am not sponsored by Boca Chum, it has just been a great product that has saved me time and energy....)
Gonna try and head out tomorrow out of Bayport

I don't know the depth you are going to troll but out of homosassa both west and south the grass has been bad. Also the red tide from reports seems to have killed alot in the 30 to 50 ft depths. May rethink about bait or spend time looking for areas without weed.
HOBBIES
Bald Eagle and Bear from Today.....

Oops... I meant to post... FSU game got me pre occupied. Nice pics. I saw an bald eagle up here in Ga near West Point Lake pick up a rabbit off the side of the road last week. Nice pics. I saw an bald eagle up here in Ga near West Point Lake pick up a rabbit off the side of the road last week.
ANIMALS
Dog island

We are going to Carrabelle for the first time and I was hoping for some advice for some good areas to fish. We have a Trophy 1903 center console boat. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance.
ANIMALS
October is our new May

I've believed that you catch better Dolphin in October than like in the past in May. I've posted in on a need a crew. So Saturday mornings I make it a habit to listen to WINZ fishing show. Bouncer Smith and lots of other fishing captains. Anyway I got confirmed...
HOBBIES
Seat Cover Question

My apologies that this is not a paddling question but this was the best forum I could think of to help with my decision since paddlers are wet when the fishing day is over. I am new to Florida and will be primarily wade fishing which leaves me soaked with saltwater when I’m done.
CARS
Duck decoys and shot shells for sale

I have 7 red head magnums (most never used) and 12 blue wing teal decoys for $75, all in excellent condition. I have 1 - #1 shot, 2 - #2 shot and 9 - #4 shot boxes of shells, all steel shot. $60 for all. I'm in Tampa or Steinhatchee.
SHOPPING
Croakers

Coming down to Stuart next for some snook fishing. Looking for help on info as to where I can go catch some croakers. I know you asked about "catching" which I can't help you with but Snook Nook, 772-334-2145 sometimes has them for sale. Additionally, Stuart Live Bait, Bryan, 772-985-0425 (Must order bait via text) sometimes has them when they are available, otherwise he has Pilchards or Greenies, selling them via boat in the Manatee Pocket near Sandsprit Park. Just trying to help out.
STUART, FL
Looking for hog hunting tips

I’ve got some old sign and killed one last year had a sounder of 8 come by. I have yet to see one this year. No new sign In the area with the exception of tracks on the main and some old tree rubs. Multiple small swamps within a mile and a half. I’ve got a gun quota which I want to hunt hogs. Just don’t really know where to start looking now. Will get back out this for final archery weekend where I’ll probably run and gun until I find sign. Any info will be appreciated.
HOBBIES
Rocky Creek boat ramp

Is it possible to get out into the gulf on dead low tide? I have a small skiff that doesn't draw much water and I easily navigate in half a foot. Should I be on the port or starboard side of the white pole on the turn to head out? I tried the starboard side and about 30 yards later I was in 4 inches of water! The port side looks even shallower!
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Today's excursion 10/14/21

I went out early again today and it was choppy again, but settled down starting around 10:00. Went to an area N of the scallop rack where I caught over 20 small trout on Monday...only got 1 today and lost several soft plastics to the little munchers (suspect puffers, Perch, and small BSB). I got a couple very hard hits which bent the rod and resulted in immediate cut-offs (Sp. Macks?) I moved in to the sand/gravel flats just south of CR 1&2 and picked up a nice Mangrove Snapper. The little munchers ate some more of my soft plastics so I decided to move a few miles North.
HOBBIES
Old Timer Question....

35 HP Evinrude on a 28' steel pontoon boat. "That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow. That is the whole of the law. The rest is commentary." 3 HP Evinrude on a 10’ wooden boat, then on a 12’ aluminum Montgomery Ward. Little motor was still humming when we sold it.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Red tide

It's been in SGI for a couple weeks now, showed up last week at Indian Pass, and here in PSJ/Cape San Blas since mid week. Not real bad here, some dead fish, but no really large die offs that I have seen or heard about. Hopefully the colder weather coming up next week will knock it back.
ENVIRONMENT
Red tide west of Clearwater 10-15

Ran into a large area of dead and dying fish in 45-50 feet. Probably saw 50 dead and dying hogfish and red grouper. Lots of smaller stuff too. Decided to run north 15 miles, never saw anymore dead fish. Gag bite was decent but not great. Picked away and got 7. Also had some scamp and a few mangos. Let one big red grouper go 🤨
CLEARWATER, FL
Early January Sailfish

Looking for recommendations for a sailfish charter during the new moon in January (1/2/22) somewhere between Melbourne and Palm Beach. Especially interested in kite fishing but a good boat that catches fish is more important than techniques. Would like to avoid any tournaments in the area as they make boats hard to come by. Prefer a bigger boat as hopefully the weather will be conducive to sailfish wolfpacking and smaller boats can be sporty in good sailfish conditions. Doesn't have to be a 38 footer but would like to avoid a bay boat LOL. Would like to be around Stuart but Miami ain't out of the question.
PALM BEACH, FL

