Jack Duern: UK's only out gay jockey delighted to make return to race riding after two-year absence

By Conor Stroud
SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Duern, the UK's only out gay jockey, has said it is fantastic to be back in the weighing room after returning to the saddle in July. Duern came out publicly in 2013 and rode 74 winners before he quit race riding in 2019, having previously cited issues around acceptance of his sexual orientation and riding opportunities as well as struggling to balance work and family life.

