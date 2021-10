Conference rankings after Week 5 saw the SEC depth exposed while the Big Ten gets five teams ranked in the top 11 of the AP Top 25. Oregon was the only hope for the Pac-12 to make it to the College Football Playoff. They beat Ohio State, and they didn’t have a ranked opponent on its schedule for a few weeks. All the number 3 team in the country needed to do was take care of business. Don’t make a major mistake, and things should be relatively easy until a matchup with UCLA near the end of this month. Well, they made that major mistake.

