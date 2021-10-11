CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs gets even gloomier on the US economy

By Julia Horowitz
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Goldman Sachs is becoming increasingly pessimistic about the US economy as coronavirus support from the government phases out and consumer spending remains on an uncertain path.

