A mid-Michigan woman said she was attacked by a deer in Au Gres Township. "There is that deer charging me head on," Patty Willis said. The incident happened in late September on her property. She said everyone in Au Gres Township in the area of Santiago Road between East Gordon Road and Lola Lane should be on the lookout for this buck wearing an orange collar.

AU GRES, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO