Presidential Election

George Clooney compares Biden's struggles to 'battered child' after Trump

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
In a BBC interview, George Clooney recalls knowing Donald Trump before his presidency. Chief media adviser to George W. Bush and John McCain campaigns Mark McKinnon reacts to the actor’s account.

