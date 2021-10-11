The Blurry Truth at the Heart of “A Time Outside this Time”
Truth is tricky business. Just ask the President of the United States. I finished reading Amitava Kumar’s new novel, A Time Outside This Time, on the day Kabul fell in Afghanistan. The shock of the events leads one to believe that the U.S. was lied to not just by the Taliban, but also some Afghans. Or perhaps intelligence was only led astray, perhaps we misunderstood, or didn’t hear. What is—one wonders—a lie?chireviewofbooks.com
